Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Zalando stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

