Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €108.00 by Independent Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.12 ($114.26).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at €86.56 ($101.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €91.68 and a 200 day moving average of €85.80. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.