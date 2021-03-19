Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.12 ($114.26).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €86.56 ($101.84) on Monday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is €91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.80.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

