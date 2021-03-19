Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United States Steel (NYSE:X) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Steel for the first quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations as well as higher steel prices. Its strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is expected to contribute to its margins. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, weak demand is hurting U.S. Steel’s tubular business. While market conditions have somewhat improved of late, lower shipments are likely to weigh on Flat-Rolled margins in the first quarter. The company’s European business is also facing challenges from raw material cost inflation.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

X opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

