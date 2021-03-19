Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-from-home and online learning wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, supply-chain and logistics services disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis remain a major concern in the near-term. Moreover, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Adverse foreign-exchange volatility is another concern. Shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

