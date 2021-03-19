Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Hold

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

