Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to “Hold”

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

