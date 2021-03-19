Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) to Hold

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $514.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.