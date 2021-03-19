Zacks Investment Research Lowers Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SUBCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SEB Equities lowered Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SUBCY stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

