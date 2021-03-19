Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) to Hold

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

