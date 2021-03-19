Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.63.

NYSE EDU opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.