Zacks Investment Research Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.14.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $301.34 on Monday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,045,766.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $1,624,887.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,362 shares in the company, valued at $36,011,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

