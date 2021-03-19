Zacks Investment Research Lowers L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L’Oréal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.