Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bankwell Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,418 shares of company stock valued at $162,482. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

