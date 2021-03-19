Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

