Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Sell

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

GNMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.05 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

