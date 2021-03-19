Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 93.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 920,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,000. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

