Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

PING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,901 shares of company stock worth $6,581,893. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 20.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $22.72. 1,315,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,242. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -324.57, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

