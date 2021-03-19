Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at $385,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,400. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

