Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
NASDAQ:NDRA traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 24,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.60.
About ENDRA Life Sciences
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
