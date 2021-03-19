Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDRA traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 24,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

