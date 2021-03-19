Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce sales of $17.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.56 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $68.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.45 million to $68.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.52 million, with estimates ranging from $72.31 million to $76.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.76 million, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.01%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

