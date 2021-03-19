Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on COG. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.05. 9,977,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $22.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.16.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.