Zacks: Analysts Expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 18,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,644,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 259.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

