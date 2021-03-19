Zacks: Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.24 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $27.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.91 billion to $38.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,629,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 628,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,294,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

