Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.92. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,813,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $90.57. 713,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,566. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.