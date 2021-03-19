Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 407.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,711,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,483,000 after buying an additional 63,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.