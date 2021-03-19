Zacks: Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.38. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

NYSE:ET opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,289,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.