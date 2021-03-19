Zacks: Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.38. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

NYSE:ET opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,289,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

