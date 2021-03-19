Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 215%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

COLB stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,266. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

