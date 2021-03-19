Zacks: Analysts Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.19 Million

Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $66.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.65 million to $68.59 million. Ambarella posted sales of $54.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $271.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $9,212,846 over the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

