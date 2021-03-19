Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Brokerages expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WB. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after purchasing an additional 148,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Weibo by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after buying an additional 140,987 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

