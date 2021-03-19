Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,047,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,747.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,064. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

