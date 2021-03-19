Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report sales of $562.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.00 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $645.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 3,278,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,971. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

