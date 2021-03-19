Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.33. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $38.47. 608,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

