Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.14 EPS

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Shares of APD traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $269.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,584. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.66. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $173.91 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

