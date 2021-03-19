Yum! Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,759 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 933% compared to the typical volume of 364 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 142,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

