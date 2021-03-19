Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Reaches $2.25 on Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.57 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00003836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.31 or 0.00452584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00065028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00140567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00063317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.00668829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00076490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

