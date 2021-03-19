Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) COO Sells $201,692.58 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yellow stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.

