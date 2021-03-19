yearn.finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $207.17 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $207.17 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $36,431.86 or 0.61771058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00452819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00669990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

