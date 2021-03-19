Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Now Covered by CICC Research

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.60 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of YSG opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $24,650,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $7,534,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $21,524,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $3,400,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.