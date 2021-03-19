Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.62

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

