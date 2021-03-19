XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Up 6.6%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.10. 12,515,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 14,449,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

