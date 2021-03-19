Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XIACF. Macquarie lowered Xiaomi from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Xiaomi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

