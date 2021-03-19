Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

