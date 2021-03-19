Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of XEBEF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 55,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

