WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WIR.U has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE WIR.U opened at C$15.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.15. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$7.06 and a 12 month high of C$16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$970.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.74.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

