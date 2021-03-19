Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0652 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $3,242.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.49 or 0.00458293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051505 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00137451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00629262 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

