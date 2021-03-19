World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.78

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 471934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in World Fuel Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

