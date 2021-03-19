Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.