Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the construction company's stock.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

TOL opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $59.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

