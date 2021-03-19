Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRWSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.68. 16,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

